Lupin Ltd’s performance during the September quarter, though marred by multiple one-offs, was in line with expectations. The revenue growth of 6% was driven by domestic markets which grew by 15.9% year-on-year (y-o-y), with a significant revenue contribution of 38%. That said, other geographies too supported revenues. Growth markets, Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of the World (ROW) markets reported a decent 5-33% y-o-y growth.

While the key US market contributed 36% to overall revenues, the growth here was tepid and remains a weak link. That said, US sales rebounded 7.2% over the last quarter. Recall that the previous quarters had seen a significant impact of pricing pressure in the base business. Nevertheless, the y-o-y growth of 2% in Q2 was underwhelming. How resilient is the US market performance remains key for its outlook. Lupin has scaled down the US specialty operations to reduce the burn going forward. While it booked one-time costs of ₹32.6 crore related to US specialty business, an analyst at a domestic broking said that this shows Lupin is changing focus towards cost optimization. The firm also made provisions of ₹1,879.6 crore towards diabetes treatment drug Glumetza class-action suit settlement. The settlement takes away a large overhang on the stock, said analysts.

The company, however, also needs to resolve the long-standing issues with the US drug regulator pertaining to its multiple manufacturing facilities. Generics of Albuterol and Brovana, which are already launched as inhalers, continue to drive sales. Nevertheless, further ramp-up with market share gains and more large product launches remain critical for the firm for achieving its guided quarterly run rate of $200 million during the second half of FY22.

