Settling regulatory hurdles in the US will be crucial for Lupin

While the key US market contributed 36% to overall revenues, the growth here was tepid and remains a weak link. That said, US sales rebounded 7.2% over the last quarter. Recall that the previous quarters had seen a significant impact of pricing pressure in the base business. Nevertheless, the y-o-y growth of 2% in Q2 was underwhelming. How resilient is the US market performance remains key for its outlook. Lupin has scaled down the US specialty operations to reduce the burn going forward. While it booked one-time costs of ₹32.6 crore related to US specialty business, an analyst at a domestic broking said that this shows Lupin is changing focus towards cost optimization. The firm also made provisions of ₹1,879.6 crore towards diabetes treatment drug Glumetza class-action suit settlement. The settlement takes away a large overhang on the stock, said analysts.

