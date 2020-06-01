Shares of Amara Raja Batteries powered up after Q4FY20

Unsurprisingly, investors are thrilled with the company’s earnings beat. The Amara Raja stock has seen a stunning recovery of almost 85% from its lows in March on the NSE. The shares currently trade at about 17 times estimated earnings for this financial year, according to Bloomberg data. As mentioned earlier, replacement demand should offer some comfort in the coming days. According to Nomura, Amara Raja derives nearly 70% of its Ebitda from replacement segment. Additionally, lower commodity prices are likely to have a positive influence on the margins. The stock’s sharp appreciation in recent months suggests investors have taken note of these factors.