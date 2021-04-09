MUMBAI: Shares of Container Corporation of India (Concor) have seen an impressive rally lately. From its January 2021 low of Rs396 on the National Stock Exchange, the stock has risen nearly 50% to Rs590. This compares with a mere 6% rise in the Nifty in the same period.

Concor shares are back on investors’ radar after positive reports related to the land licensing fee (LLF).

Also Read | How India’s banking model has changed

According to a media report, the Indian Railways' demand now stands at only Rs600 crore for FY21, much lower than earlier demand of around Rs1,330 crore. On the back of this, research house Macquarie has upgraded the stock to ‘outperform’ from ‘neutral’, raising the target price to Rs685.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Railways has cleared the LLF bill and has sent it to the Cabinet secretary for approval, which is still pending. So, a section of analysts are of the view that unless formally announced, this overhang remains.

"While we await absolute clarity on LLF policy, we remain positive on Concor as a) It is the biggest beneficiary of the upcoming partial commissioning of the western dedicated freight corridor," said a JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd report on 5 April.

Meanwhile, the company's recently released data on container volumes shows healthy growth. According to analysts at Nomura Inc, export volumes at 858.5k for twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) rose 10.7% year-on-year and were 2.5% ahead of its estimates. Similarly, domestic and total volume growth exceeded Nomura's estimates. “Total container volumes at 1058.9kTEU (up 12.5% y-y) were 4.2% ahead of our estimate of 1,016.6kTEU," the broker added.

The LLF has been a key worry for Concor investors in the past year. The government has revised the LLF for the company from 1 April to a fixed charge, linked to market value of land, from a variable fee linked to volumes. The ministry of railways has raised a demand of nearly Rs1,280 crore for FY21 for Concor’s 13 terminals. The company’s own estimate was much lower at about Rs450 crore. There is still no official word on what the final demand will be.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via