Shares of Concor in focus on land license fee related development

The LLF has been a key worry for Concor investors in the past year. The government has revised the LLF for the company from 1 April to a fixed charge, linked to market value of land, from a variable fee linked to volumes. The ministry of railways has raised a demand of nearly Rs1,280 crore for FY21 for Concor’s 13 terminals. The company’s own estimate was much lower at about Rs450 crore. There is still no official word on what the final demand will be.