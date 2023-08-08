Gland Pharma’s Cenexi acquisition, new launches to help but execution is key

Gland Pharma’s Cenexi acquisition, new launches to help but execution is key2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 02:51 PM IST
Given favourable market conditions in the US, Gland Pharma has planned for multiple launches in the coming quarters, including 60 launches and 23-24 product relaunches in FY24
Shares of Gland Pharma Ltd. surged 20% on Tuesday, following robust June quarter results and optimistic management commentary, after a streak of disappointing performance in the previous quarters. Investors’ buoyancy has been largely fuelled by the company’s promising outlook, especially in terms of client demand.
