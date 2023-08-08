Gland Pharma’s Cenexi acquisition, new launches to help but execution is key

“Unlike the previous management commentary in May 2023, when Gland had limited visibility on the client-specific challenges, the company has now alluded to having greater visibility on the demand front with the normalization of sales in two key clients where it had seen severe disruption in Q4FY23," said analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 8 August. “While competition for Gland’s key products has escalated in the past few quarters, traction in new launches has been muted."