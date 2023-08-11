For Max Financial Services, capital infusion to boost growth plans2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 11:44 AM IST
The capital infusion is expected to provide growth visibility for the next 18-24 months, and the management expects to grow its annualized premium equivalent by more than 20% in the medium-term
Shares of Max Financial Services Ltd are trading lower by around 2% on Friday. The stock pared its gains after touching a 52-week high on Thursday, closing 8% higher after Axis Bank raised its stake in Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd (Max Life), a subsidiary of Max Financial Services.
