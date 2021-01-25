Sharp cut in debt gives Ultratech an edge over most of its peers

Robust volumes growth of 14% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 23.9 million tonnes (mt) exceeded analysts’ estimates by a mile. Volumes were aided by improved demand from government projects and the real estate sector. Better demand translated into around 4% y-o-y growth in realisations to Rs5132/tonne. While the quarterly results beat the Street’s estimates on many counts, one area that stood out was the faster pace of deleveraging at Ultratech. This gives the company an edge over most of its competitors, analysts said.

On a sequential basis, its net debt reduced by Rs2,696 crore to Rs9,436 crore at the end of the December quarter. With that its consolidated net debt/Ebitda, a key metric, improved from 1.87 times to 0.84 times y-o-y. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortization. Higher cash conversion and squeeze in working capital requirements has supported debt repayment. In a post earnings conference call, the Ultratech management said that it kept a tight control on its working capital. The company saved Rs780 crore in terms of its working capital needs, which helped it pare debt.

Investors should note that Ultratech had previously highlighted that it aims to become net debt free by fiscal year 2023. Analysts say, quicker deleveraging is a sentiment positive and should help bridge the gap with peer Shree Cement Ltd, which is the most expensive listed Indian cement stock. Bloomberg data shows that Ultratech is trading at an EV/Ebitda of 16 times, a discount to Shree Cement's 22 times valuation multiple. EV is short for enterprise value. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

While all this is good, operating margins are under threat from rising costs. In a post earnings conference call, the company’s management said that variable cost is expected to increase in the near-term as prices of petroleum coke and imported coal have risen. However, the full impact would start showing in Q1FY22, as some lower cost inventory would be exhausted in this quarter, it added.

So, investors should brace for some impact on operating margins, especially in the backdrop of limited or no price hikes in the near-term. In the December quarter, operating margins rose to 25.3% from 20.3% in the same quarter last year. In a note to clients, foreign brokerage house CLSA said, while Ultratech's Q3FY21 earnings were significantly ahead of estimates, cost pressures loom.

Meanwhile, the Ultratech stock hit a fresh life-time high of Rs5831.80 on the NSE on Monday. However, as the day’s trading session ended the stock closed in the red on profit-booking.

