Sharp cut in debt gives Ultratech an edge over most of its peers

Robust volumes growth of 14% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 23.9 million tonnes (mt) exceeded analysts’ estimates by a mile. Volumes were aided by improved demand from government projects and the real estate sector. Better demand translated into around 4% y-o-y growth in realisations to Rs5132/tonne. While the quarterly results beat the Street’s estimates on many counts, one area that stood out was the faster pace of deleveraging at Ultratech. This gives the company an edge over most of its competitors, analysts said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}