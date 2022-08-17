Shiprocket raises funds, joins unicorn club

In fiscal 2020-21, the company’s revenue more than doubled to ₹364 crore from ₹161 crore in the previous year, according to VCCircle’s data and intelligence platform VCCEdge. However, the company has yet to report its earnings for FY22. In July, Goel also said that the company is not looking for an initial public offering now but wants to be ready for it, without specifying a timeline.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}