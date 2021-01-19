Shoppers Stop’s Q3 shows recovery will be an arduous task

The path to normalcy following India’s covid-19 lockdown has been comparatively tougher for Shoppers Stop Ltd. A key pain point for the retailer has been a higher presence in shopping malls.

Out of 84 department stores, 73 are mall stores. The malls are yet to recover and that impacts Shoppers Stop. While all of the company’s stores are fully operational now, revenues are catching up at a slower pace. Standalone revenues for the December quarter declined by 29% over the same period last year to ₹707.6 crore. Sure, this is an improvement from the June and September quarter when revenues had declined by 93.5% and 65.4% year-on-year, respectively. But the sequential improvement isn’t surprising given the easing of the lockdown.

“Footfalls still remain low (about 50% of pre-Covid levels) due to partial opening of multiplex/ food courts, leading to a slower recovery (about 70% of pre-covid sales in Q3FY21)," said analysts from Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

The company’s cost reduction efforts are on track. So far in this financial year, Shoppers Stop has managed cost savings to the tune of about ₹390 crore. For FY21, Shoppers Stop intends to save ₹450 crore and out of this ₹200 crore worth cost savings are expected to be sustainable in FY22.

Meanwhile, analysts view the appointment of a new chief executive officer (CEO) with a strong track record, positively. “New CEO Venu Nair (Ex-Westside/M&S/ ABFRL) suggested no major deviation from earlier strategy of focusing on private labels, omni-channel, beauty and personal shoppers. However, he indicated focus on (1) filling the category gaps within private labels to garner value-focused consumers, (2) new monthly launches to drive consumer interest in beauty and (3) improving order fulfillment capabilities for omni-channel, leading to an increase in omni-channel mix (about 25% by FY24E versus 6%/1.5% in Q3FY21/FY20)." In the December quarter, private brands and beauty contributed around 13% and 16% of overall sales, respectively.

Going ahead, sales recovery needs to be watched closely. To be sure, it’s not as if Shoppers Stop was having a great run before the pandemic hit. For perspective: revenue growth in the September 2019 and the December 2019 quarter was down 2.2% and 0.5% year-on-year, respectively. Management told analysts it expects normal business recovery by the September or December quarter of FY22. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd has cut its FY21 estimated revenue/ Ebitda estimate by 12%/92% due to the prolonged impact from the covid-19 pandemic.

The bright spot is that Shoppers Stop shares have underperformed broader markets sharply in the past one year and this has rendered valuations appealing. However, until there are indications of a meaningful sales revival, the scope for valuations to improve remains limited.

