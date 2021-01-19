Shoppers Stop’s Q3 shows recovery will be an arduous task

Out of 84 department stores, 73 are mall stores. The malls are yet to recover and that impacts Shoppers Stop. While all of the company’s stores are fully operational now, revenues are catching up at a slower pace. Standalone revenues for the December quarter declined by 29% over the same period last year to ₹707.6 crore. Sure, this is an improvement from the June and September quarter when revenues had declined by 93.5% and 65.4% year-on-year, respectively. But the sequential improvement isn’t surprising given the easing of the lockdown.

