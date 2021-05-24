Shoppers Stop’s Q4 satisfies, but second covid wave to hinder recovery ahead

Having said that, the ongoing pandemic restrictions are likely to hit footfalls in the near term. Needless to say, this would hurt revenues. “Factoring-in the impact of recent lockdown owing to covid resurgence, we reduce our Ebitda estimate for FY22E though we maintain it for FY23E. We downgrade the stock to ADD from Buy with DCF-based target price unchanged at Rs235 per share, given the likely gradual recovery in discretionary spends and reasonable valuation," said analysts from ICICI Securities Ltd in a report on 24 May.