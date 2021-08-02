Shoppers Stop shows steady pace of recovery in the June quarter

Even so, the impact of the pandemic curbs has been relatively better than last year. Online growth has been impressive with digital sales accounting for 18% of last quarter’s revenues. In Q1FY22, the company’s stores were operational for 28% of the quarter. With the second wave lockdown easing, Shoppers Stop’s overall recovery in the month of June stood at 49% versus financial year 2020. This recovery improved to 71% in July, said the company.