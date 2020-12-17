Short squeeze takes Burger King valuations way past McDonald's in India

While this seemed like a ripe shorting opportunity, those taking naked short positions were in for a rude shock. For the most part on the two days after listing, Burger King shares rose the maximum permissible 20% and there were only buyers for the shares on the counter, with no scope for short sellers to exit their positions intra-day. Note that regulations don’t allow free price discovery except on the day of listing, and circuit breakers ranging from 5-20% apply on share price movement.