Should Coal India’s investors worry, after a 65% rally?
SummaryProxy play on power, surging e-auction premium buoys CIL’s outlook even after shares hit a new 52-week high for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.
Coal India Ltd (CIL) has kicked off 2024 with a bang. Shares of the mining major hit a new 52-week high for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.Fuelling the optimismis thecompany’s coal production and offtake numbers for April-Decemberreleased late Monday. Production rose 11% year-on-year to 531.9milliontonnes(mt)during theperiod, while offtakewas up 9% at 552mt.This drove CIL’s stock to a fresh 52-week highof ₹394.65apiece.