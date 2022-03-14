Should investors brace for an ugly February CPI inflation print?

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Inflation has been on the top of minds of investors ever since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalated late last month. And why not. Brent prices recently touched $130 a barrel, even though they have cooled off a bit, they continue to hover above $110. Crude oil products have a significant weightage in India's inflation basket measures via the consumer price index (CPI). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, since petrol and diesel prices have not been raised yet, the impact of steep rise in international oil prices won't reflect in the February data, which is due on 14 March.

Now, since petrol and diesel prices have not been raised yet, the impact of steep rise in international oil prices won't reflect in the February data, which is due on 14 March.

Economists at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities expect CPI inflation at 5.92% in February, marginally lower than 6.0% in January on a higher base. Core CPI is expected to remain steady compared to January at 5.95%. "The pressure on core inflation is likely to be optically masked to some extent as petrol and diesel prices have remained steady despite the sharp increase in crude oil prices," the domestic brokerage house said in a report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But the good news ends here. Inflation readings for the coming months could get worse and may even breach the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) comfort level if crude prices continue to remain elevated. So, some economists have raised their inflation forecast for the year, higher.

"On the assumption that oil companies raise local fuel prices once local elections have concluded, we think headline inflation will be around 0.3% points higher this year than we had previously expected," analysts at Capital Economics Ltd said in a report on 4 March. "In all, we now forecast that inflation will peak at 6.5% this year (previously 6.2%)," added the report.

"We see risks to US headline inflation skewed to the upside in the coming months, even with favourable base ahead. We continue to see Fed hike rates by 25 basis points (bps) in March and still a reasonable possibility of five hikes this year" said Madhavi Arora, lead economist, Emkay Global Financial Services. One basis point is one hundredeth of a percentage point. The US Federal Reserve's two-day meeting ends on 15 March.

