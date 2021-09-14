Should IT investors start worrying about spike in travel cost hurting margins?

The management commentaries by key Indian technology companies such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd among others, have indicated that discretionary costs, including travelling, would start making a comeback. For instance, TCS management in its June quarter earnings conference call said It is seeing an uptick in many discretionary expenses; travel has also seen a marginal uptick this quarter. It expects some of the discretionary expenses to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year, the management added.

