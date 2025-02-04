Markets
Shree Cement enjoys an edge in cost control. But is that enough?
Summary
- Shree Cement's Q3 shows a mixed bag of results, with better-than-expected Ebitda but lagging in volume growth. The stock’s unimpressive performance versus bellwether UltraTech Cement suggests that being a low-cost producer is not enough
A penny saved is a penny earned seems to be the mantra that helped Shree Cement Ltd improve its profitability in a challenging quarter.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more