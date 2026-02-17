Shree Cement’s other troubles outweigh its green flags
Summary
While Shree Cement has narrowed the pricing gap by prioritizing value, muted volume growth suggests a loss of market share.
Shree Cement Ltd’s share of green power in total electricity consumption at 60% in the December quarter (Q3FY26) was among the highest in the industry. The reading for rivals UltraTech Cement, Ambuja Cements, and ACC was 42.1%, 36.9%, and 31.3%, respectively.
