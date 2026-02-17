Shree Cement’s other troubles outweigh its green flags

Chink in the armour

Still, muted volumes suggest market share loss, which is an irritant. In Q3FY26, year-on-year volume growth was flat at 8.7 million tonnes (mt) versus the industry’s high single-digit growth. Loss of production due to disruptions in operations at the Baloda Bazar plant, Chhattisgarh, and subdued demand in the first two months of Q3 hurt volumes. Shree’s Q4 volume guidance is around 9.5mt. This implies FY26 volume would drop 3% year-on-year, as against earlier guidance of 4% growth, cautioned HDFC Securities. Further, the cut in FY26 capex guidance to ₹2,000 crore from ₹3,000 crore was disappointing.