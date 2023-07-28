Markets
Shree Cement is losing its edge over peers, but valuation remains pricey
Summary
- Cement demand is expected to remain strong given the government’s thrust on infrastructure development in a run-up to the general elections
Shree Cement Ltd has been in focus lately, but not for the right reasons. The ongoing inspection from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has been a sentiment dampener. Against this backdrop, the company’s June quarter (Q1Fy24) earnings do little to lift the mood.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
×