Shree Cement is losing its edge over peers, but valuation remains pricey

Shree Cement Ltd has been in focus lately, but not for the right reasons. The ongoing inspection from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has been a sentiment dampener. Against this backdrop, the company’s June quarter (Q1Fy24) earnings do little to lift the mood.

Sales volume, including clinker rose 19% year-on-year to 8.92 million tonne and was largely in line with analysts’ expectations. Volumes got a push from capacity addition. Further, akin to close competitor Ulltratech Cement Ltd, the company is also going full throttle on capacity additions, amid robust demand outlook.

In an earnings call, the management said, cement demand is expected to remain strong given the government’s thrust on infrastructure development in a run-up to the general elections. Adequate rainfall is expected to boost rural demand and it expects volume growth to be in double digits in FY24.

Importantly, the company has accelerated its growth plans by announcing a fresh capacity expansion of clinker/cement capacity by 7.3 million tonne per annum (mtpa)/12mtpa spread across North, Central and South regions. The estimated capex is Rs7000 crore and these projects are likely to be completed by Q4FY25, the management said. With this, Shree Cement’s total capacity is likely to rise to 72.4mt in FY25. Remember, the company is targeting to reach over 80mt capacity by FY30.

These are long-term positives and should yield desired results over a period of time. But for now, the ongoing inspection is likely to remain near-term overhang for the stock.

What’s more, the valuation gap between Shree Cement and UltraTech has narrowed in recent past, but the former still trades at premium to the latter. In fact, it is the most expensive listed Indian cement stock, but retaining this tag for long could be tougher.

“Shree Cement has been trading at premium valuations due to cost leadership, efficient capital deployment, and higher capacity/volume CAGRs than the industry. We continue to believe that SRCM’s cost benefits over its peers are narrowing," said a Motilal Oswal Financial Services report. The stock trades at 19.4x FY24E EV/Ebitda (in line with its 10-year average one-year forward EV/Ebitda of 19.5x), which appears rich, it added.

In Q1FY24, sequential realization was muted due to weak prices in its key markets. Also, the company’s input costs remained elevated which led to 83 basis points year-on-year decline in operating margin to 18.7% in Q1FY24.

But that's not all. According to ICICI Securities Ltd, given the industry’s weak pricing environment and Shree Cement's return on equity is estimated to be capped at around 12%. "With high underlying competitive intensity, continuous industry-wise capacity addition and historical evidence of easing fuel cost failing to drive-up Ebitda/te, we see little merit in arguing for an upward revision to our valuation multiple of 15x FY25E EV/Ebitda," said the ICICI report.