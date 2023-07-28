Shree Cement is losing its edge over peers, but valuation remains pricey

Importantly, the company has accelerated its growth plans by announcing a fresh capacity expansion of clinker/cement capacity by 7.3 million tonne per annum (mtpa)/12mtpa spread across North, Central and South regions. The estimated capex is Rs7000 crore and these projects are likely to be completed by Q4FY25, the management said. With this, Shree Cement’s total capacity is likely to rise to 72.4mt in FY25. Remember, the company is targeting to reach over 80mt capacity by FY30.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}