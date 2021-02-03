Shree Cement loses some ground to Ultratech in valuation contest

“While the management has guided it will double capacity to 80mtpa by FY27, execution has been slower than anticipated, with only one expansion (of 4mpta) having been announced in East. Therefore, we expect the cash pile to grow further, diluting RoE by 200bps to 15% over FY21–23E," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a report on 1 February. One basis point is one hundereth of a percentage point. RoE is short for return on equity.