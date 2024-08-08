Markets
Shree Cement: Caught between a rock and a hard place
Summary
- Shree Cement's unclear strategy between increasing market share and improving margins has some investors concerned. Also, demand for cement is expected to remain weak until early 2025, which would affect profitability and growth.
Shree Cement Ltd is a casualty of rising competitive pressures in a weak demand environment.
