Shree Cement’s premium push is paying off—for now

Despite a sequential decline in Ebitda per tonne to ₹1,373 from a multi-quarter high in Q4FY25, Shree Cement remained an industry leader on this metric. Energy efficiency also improved, with green electricity accounting for 65.6% of total power consumption in Q1FY26, up from around 60% in Q4FY25. In contrast, UltraTech’s green power mix stands at around 40%, and Ambuja’s at 28%, a gap that should help Shree keep energy costs in check.