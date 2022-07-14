Shree Cement's FY22 annual report has three key messages for investors

So far in 2022, the Shree Cement stock has declined 28% led by input cost pressures and muted price trends in its key eastern India market. Going ahead, analysts do not see a quick recovery in the stock's performance unless cost inflation reduces meaningfully and realisations in the East improve
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
There were three crucial takeaways for investors in the FY22 annual report of Shree Cement Ltd. A positive demand outlook, increased focus on alternate fuels, and green energy to combat input cost inflation and reiteration of installed capacity guidance of 80 million tonne (mt) by FY30.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
There were three crucial takeaways for investors in the FY22 annual report of Shree Cement Ltd. A positive demand outlook, increased focus on alternate fuels, and green energy to combat input cost inflation and reiteration of installed capacity guidance of 80 million tonne (mt) by FY30.
To achieve this, Shree Cement would be adding capacities in favorable markets as well as explore new geographies via organic and inorganic routes. Investors should note that after the completion of ongoing projects, the company’s domestic capacity will reach 56mt by December 2024, from 46.4mt currently. This bodes well for the company’s long-term volume growth, especially in the wake of rising competition in the sector. Analysts note that the company’s cement sales volume grew 4.7% year-on-year in FY22 and was lower than industry volume growth estimates of 8%, thus indicating market share loss for the company.
To achieve this, Shree Cement would be adding capacities in favorable markets as well as explore new geographies via organic and inorganic routes. Investors should note that after the completion of ongoing projects, the company’s domestic capacity will reach 56mt by December 2024, from 46.4mt currently. This bodes well for the company’s long-term volume growth, especially in the wake of rising competition in the sector. Analysts note that the company’s cement sales volume grew 4.7% year-on-year in FY22 and was lower than industry volume growth estimates of 8%, thus indicating market share loss for the company.
That said, capacity expansions are expected to keep its capital expenditure (capex) elevated. “Based on new set of announcements (Integrated Cement plant in Rajasthan, GU in West Bengal, green power capex) and including the 3MTPA Andhra Project, which company announced recently, the annual capex over FY23-FY25 is likely to remain elevated over Rs20bn, in our view," said analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd. MTPA is short for million tonnes per annum.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the share of green power in its total power requirements was marginally up at 48.2% in FY22. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd note that the Shree Cement stock has been trading at premium valuations due to cost leadership achieved through higher share of green power and higher dependence on split grinding units. However, the domestic brokerage house is of the view that the cost benefits over industry peers will reduce gradually as other companies are increasing their green power capacities over the next few years and the industry is also increasing the mix of split grinding units.
So far in this calendar year, the Shree Cement stock has declined 28% mainly due to input cost pressures and muted price trends in its key market of eastern India. Going ahead, analysts do not see a quick recovery in the stock's performance unless cost inflation reduces meaningfully and realisations in the East improve.