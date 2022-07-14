Shree Cement's FY22 annual report has three key messages for investors

Meanwhile, the share of green power in its total power requirements was marginally up at 48.2% in FY22. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd note that the Shree Cement stock has been trading at premium valuations due to cost leadership achieved through higher share of green power and higher dependence on split grinding units. However, the domestic brokerage house is of the view that the cost benefits over industry peers will reduce gradually as other companies are increasing their green power capacities over the next few years and the industry is also increasing the mix of split grinding units.