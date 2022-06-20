Shree Cement’s new capex doesn’t excite

“The Ramco Cements Ltd has recently added clinker capacity in this state, so it will be difficult for Shree Cement to ramp up its capacity beyond 50%," Bhadang said. The recent pricing trends in the south have been subdued and, unless demand improves meaningfully, aggressive capacity expansions by incumbents would weigh on the region’s near-term recovery in prices and long-term pricing outlook, he said. A dealers’ channel check by IIFL Securities Ltd showed that at an all-India level the price of a cement bag weighing 50 kg declined 4% in June compared to May. In a report dated 14 June, IIFL said month-to-date, the average cement price in the south was 1.8% lower in June than the previous month.