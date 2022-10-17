The September quarter earnings of cement manufacturers were expected to be weak given the seasonality effect. In that context, Shree Cement's subdued Q2FY23 result is not entirely shocking. Even so, a higher-than-anticipated dent in the company's operating performance has weighed on sentiment towards the stock. Consequently, shares of the company fell 4% on the NSE, in Monday's opening trade.

Cement and clinker volumes rose 18% in Q2FY23 to 7.46 million tonnes, aided by capacity ramp-ups and higher non-trade sales. Analysts at Jefferies India note that this is higher than the three-year compound annual growth rate of 9%. Also, it is sharply higher compared to estimated industry growth of high single-digit for 2Q, said the research house in a report.

But decent volume growth was overshadowed by a double blow of poor realisations and elevated operating expenses. Consequently, its Ebitda on a per-tonne basis, at Rs701, was the lowest in the last 28 quarters, noted analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Cement dealer's channel checks showed that cement prices did not see a meaningful revival in the September quarter in the company's key markets of north and east. Cement dealers raised prices in October as well, however, it remains to be seen whether they sustain.

As far as cost inflation is concerned, the costs of international petroleum coke and imported coal have moderated from recent peaks. But the sector's operating margins are slated to improve with a lag of a few quarters. Amid all of this, the competitive intensity in expected to high, with the entry of the Adani Group. So, in a bid to protect their market share, a slew of large-cap cement manufacturers are in a capacity expansion mode.

Remember, Shree Cement aims to reach 55.9mtpa capacity by FY25 and continues to add capacities across various regions. Mtpa is million tonne per annum. In FY22, it's capacity stood at 46mtpa.

The good news for Shree Cement investors is that the company should be able to clock decent volume growth going ahead. Analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities note that the current utilisation level for the company is around 62-64%, which offers plenty of growth opportunities.

"With the recent capacity additions in the East and West markets and upcoming capacity in North and South regions, we expect SRCM to continue to deliver higher-than-industry volume growth, along with geographic diversification," said the domestic brokerage house.

However, on the flipside, it's reducing cost edge versus competitors is a dampener for the stock's outlook.

"Its cost benefits versus its peers is shrinking as other companies are increasing their green power usage, dependence on split grinding units, etc. The stock trades at 17.7x FY24E EV/EBITDA (v/s its 10-year average one-year forward EV/EBITDA of 18x), which restrict any material upside," added the Motilal Oswal report. EV stands for enterprise value.