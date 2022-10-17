Shree Cement's Q2 volume growth decent, but offers no respite to investors2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 10:29 AM IST
- The good news for Shree Cement investors is that the company should be able to clock decent volume growth going ahead
The September quarter earnings of cement manufacturers were expected to be weak given the seasonality effect. In that context, Shree Cement's subdued Q2FY23 result is not entirely shocking. Even so, a higher-than-anticipated dent in the company's operating performance has weighed on sentiment towards the stock. Consequently, shares of the company fell 4% on the NSE, in Monday's opening trade.