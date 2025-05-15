For Shree Cement, earnings a bigger priority than volumes

Sales volume at 9.84 million tonnes (MT) was up 3.1% year-on-year, helped by a rebound in infrastructure and real estate demand, both rural and urban. Yet, utilisation remains tepid at around 72%, lagging peers that are operating above 80%. The management doesn’t expect this to change meaningfully in the near term. Shree Cement is adding capacity. FY26 capex is budgeted at ₹3,000 crore. Cement capacity reached 62.8 MT in March and is slated to touch 68.8 MT by FY26, with new units at Kodla (Karnataka) and Jaitaran (Rajasthan) coming online.