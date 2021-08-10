Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Shree Cement stock down 4% on poor operating performance in Q1

Shree Cement stock down 4% on poor operating performance in Q1

Premium
Shares of Shree Cement fell around 4% on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Photo: HT)
1 min read . 10:28 AM IST Harsha Jethmalani

  • Shree Cement lagged behind peers in terms of volume growth in the June quarter, with UltraTech Cement Ltd, Ambuja Cement, ACC Ltd delivering 47%/53%/44%

June quarter earnings of Shree Cement Ltd were a mixed bag. While realisations were better-than-expected, increased operating cost was a dampener, offsetting benefits of improved realisations. So Ebitda/tonne of Rs1,482 lower than analysts' estimate of Rs1,553/tonne. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Also, its volume growth on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis was weighed by lower clinker sales. Cement volumes grew 41% y-o-y to 6.79 million tonnes (mt), while clinker sales, down 62% y-o-y, pulled down overall volume growth to 39% y-o-y to 6.84mt. Shree Cement lagged behind peers in terms of volume growth in the June quarter, with UltraTech Cement Ltd, Ambuja Cement, ACC Ltd delivering 47%/53%/44%.

Reacting to the earnings, shares of the company fell around 4% on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Factoring-in higher operating costs, some brokerages have trimmed their Ebidta estimates for FY22 and FY23. But that's not the only worry for investors in this stock.

"Shree aims to achieve 80mt capacity by 2030 (7% CAGR) from 43mt in March 2021, indicating that its goal of doubling the capacity in five-seven years is progressing at a slower pace than its earlier guidance. Our current forecasts imply 9% capacity CAGR over FY21-26E and 6.5% thereafter," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. CAGR is short for compounded annual growth rate.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd point out that delayed expansions, low dividend is likely to result in an increase in cash piles to Rs12,600 crore in FY23 from Rs8,500 crore in FY21, which would keep return on equity subdued.

While the outlook for cement makers in northern India is strong, the company's rising exposure to east, which is already dealing with an over-supply situation, would keep prices muted, resulting in weaker margins, analysts caution.

