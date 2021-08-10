Shree Cement stock down 4% on poor operating performance in Q1

"Shree aims to achieve 80mt capacity by 2030 (7% CAGR) from 43mt in March 2021, indicating that its goal of doubling the capacity in five-seven years is progressing at a slower pace than its earlier guidance. Our current forecasts imply 9% capacity CAGR over FY21-26E and 6.5% thereafter," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. CAGR is short for compounded annual growth rate.