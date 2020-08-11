MUMBAI: Shares of pan-India focussed Shree Cements Ltd fell more than 4% to ₹21,424 on the National Stock Exchange in opening trade on Tuesday. This was mostly in response to the company's earnings for the June quarter, which largely disappointed.

Cement sales volumes fell 19% year-on-year to 4.93 million tonnes in the June quarter. Even though the decline was lower than the industry's 30-35% fall, it was largely because a relatively low base helped Shree Cements. Also, growth in realisations was flat sequentially in the June quarter.

What's more, Shree Cements Ltd didn't see a reduction in its operating costs unlike its peers.

An analysis by Reliance Securities Ltd showed that the operating cost on a per tonne basis for the company rose 7% sequentially. This could have been a fallout of the rise in company's freight cost/tonne, which rose nearly 10% quarter-on-quarter. In comparison, peers ACC Ltd, Ambuja Cements, and Ultratech Cement saw a 2% sequential fall in operating cost/tonne in the June quarter.

Analysts caution of challenges related to near-term margins for Shree Cements on the back of increased operating cost and muted cement prices in its key markets.

The company's management has said demand outlook for the cement sector remains uncertain for now and hence it will likely stay away from large capital expenditures until the consumption scenario improves. It should be noted that the company aims to double its capacity in east India.

"While SRCM’s home market of northern India remains better placed (due to consolidated market structure and lower capacity additions), its increasing exposure to the eastern region is expected to result in blended margin decline. The eastern region is likely to witness ~30% capacity expansion by various players (including SRCM) over the next 18 months. This is likely to lead to a battle for market share in a weak demand environment," brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd said in a report on 11 August.

Shree Cements' shares are now about 14% lower from its pre-covid highs, more or less in line with the drop in shares of Ultratech. Shares of Ambuja Cements have risen above their pre-covid-highs, while shares of ACC are down about 10%.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via