Shree Cement stock punished for relatively poor cost control vis-a-vis peers

"While SRCM’s home market of northern India remains better placed (due to consolidated market structure and lower capacity additions), its increasing exposure to the eastern region is expected to result in blended margin decline. The eastern region is likely to witness ~30% capacity expansion by various players (including SRCM) over the next 18 months. This is likely to lead to a battle for market share in a weak demand environment," brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd said in a report on 11 August.