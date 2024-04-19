Markets
Shrinking margins to keep private banks on the leash in Q4
Summary
- While some banks are projected to gain from relaxation in RBI guidelines related to AIF exposure, the impact on aggregate performance is limited
Banks are expected to record moderate growth in profits in the March quarter (Q4FY24) despite strong credit offtake. Blame the scramble for deposits that is putting pressure on net interest margins, especially for private banks.
