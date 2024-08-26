Shriram Finance’s rising non-commercial vehicle share is aiding the stock
SummaryThe NBFC’s significant outperformance versus Nifty and peer can be attributed to valuations and perception
Shriram Finance Ltd has gained 32% since its inclusion in the Nifty 50 index on 28 March, beating the benchmark by a wide margin. Over the same timeframe, the shares of the non-banking financial company’s (NBFC) peer in the index, Bajaj Finance Ltd, have dropped 4%. Shriram Finance’s significant outperformance versus the Nifty and Bajaj Finance can be attributed to two factors.