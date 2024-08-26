Shriram Finance’s rising non-commercial vehicle share is aiding the stock

Despite Shriram Finance’s healthy return on assets (RoA) of 3.1% for Q1FY25, its return on equity (RoE) at 16% indicates low leverage of about 5x. As more assets will be funded using non-equity funds, there is scope for RoE to improve. The difference in the valuation multiple is huge even after factoring in RoA of 4.6% for Bajaj Finance and 3.2% for Cholamandalam in Q1FY25.