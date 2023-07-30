Healthy outlook may help Shriram Fin investors ride Q1 bumps

In Q1, lower-than-expected provisioning, improving asset quality, healthy disbursements, and robust asset under management (AUM) growth were among positives. On the flip side, net interest margin (NIM) fell 23 basis points sequentially to 8.32% and operating expen-ses remained elevated due to merger-related costs. The AUM growth of 18.6% year-on-year was driven by increased traction in passenger vehicles and MSME segments. The management has retained its 15% AUM growth guidance for FY24, but has indicated it could consider an upward revision after gauging Q2 performance. Thanks to improved collections, asset quality improved despite Q1 being a seasonally weak quarter.