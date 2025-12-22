While the Bloomberg consensus estimate may not have factored in the impact of the deal, the equity dilution is unlikely to have an adverse effect on valuation. Even if fresh equity funds worth ₹40,000 crore do not fetch an average yield on loans at 18% and are utilized to substitute the borrowed funds that cost about 9% per annum (based on Q2FY26), interest savings should add about ₹2,700 crore worth of profit-after-tax (assuming tax rate of 25%) in FY27. The incremental profit after tax will be about 24% of the current FY27 consensus estimate. Thus, the 25% equity dilution could only have a marginal impact on the EPS.