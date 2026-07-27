Why oil prices could cap gains for Shriram Finance despite strong Q1

Shriram Finance’s impressive June quarter (Q1FY27) results alone may not be enough to prop up the stock, given its commercial vehicle (CV) financier tag, at least until crude oil prices stabilize.
Shriram is the second largest non-banking financial company (NBFC) after Bajaj Finance in terms of market capitalization, and is viewed as a proxy play on CVs. Nearly 47% of its assets under management (AUM) is from the CV segment.
When crude oil prices climb, rising diesel costs squeeze the profits of commercial vehicle owners, unless freight rates rise to cushion the blow. This typically raises fears about their ability to repay loans, though no signs of stress have emerged so far, going by the June quarter results.
Shriram’s net interest income (NII) surged 33.5% year-on-year to ₹7,706 crore. Management attributed a ₹500 crore boost in interest income to the ₹39,600 crore received from MUFG in April for a 20% equity stake. However, the earnings call made no mention of the potential savings on interest costs following the retirement of roughly ₹18,000 crore in debt.