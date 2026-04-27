Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Why Shriram Finance’s FY27 growth ambitions face headwinds

Shubham Dilawari
3 min read27 Apr 2026, 06:00 AM IST
The management aims to clock 17-18% AUM growth in FY27.
The management aims to clock 17-18% AUM growth in FY27.(istockphoto)
Summary

Asset quality a key variable to track, especially given Shriram Finance’s exposure to cyclical segments such as CVs

Gift this article

Shriram Finance’s March quarter (Q4FY26) results are steady, but it is treading with caution amid macro-economic concerns, such as elevated crude prices and expectations of a dull monsoon this year, which could hurt rural demand.

Shriram Finance’s March quarter (Q4FY26) results are steady, but it is treading with caution amid macro-economic concerns, such as elevated crude prices and expectations of a dull monsoon this year, which could hurt rural demand.

Shriram reported in-line net interest income (NII), but operating expenses came in lower than expected, leading pre-provisioning operating profit (PPoP) to beat consensus by 5%, said a report by Nuvama Research.

Shriram reported in-line net interest income (NII), but operating expenses came in lower than expected, leading pre-provisioning operating profit (PPoP) to beat consensus by 5%, said a report by Nuvama Research.

NII increased by 21% year-on-year to 6,751 crore. Assets under management (AUM) rose by 15% year-on-year to 3 trillion, aided by an uptick in commercial vehicles (CVs), passenger vehicles (PVs), farm equipment and gold.

Also Read | Shriram Finance expects cost of funds to fall 1% post MUFG capital infusion

Shriram still has a heavy dependence on CVs, which contributed 46.9% of its total AUM versus 45% last year, and grew by 19.5%. PVs were the second-largest contributors, accounting for 21.3% of total AUM and rising by 19%. On the other hand, construction equipment was a pain point, falling 25%, due to slow state-level/local spending on infrastructure projects.

Disbursement grew 14.9% in Q4. Shriram managed to capture demand across both new and used vehicles. As costs of funds fell, its net interest margin (NIM) improved slightly sequentially to 8.61% in Q4FY26 from 8.58% in Q3.

Borrowing costs have started to decline and could drop further over time, especially after the MUFG investment, which has led to various credit rating upgrades. However, it may pass on some benefit to customers, so margin improvement could be limited.

The management aims to clock 17-18% AUM growth in FY27. But uncertainty on retail fuel price hikes poses a risk for vehicle sales growth ahead. Shriram’s plan is to rely more on market share gains and customer retention rather than on industry growth alone. PVs are expected to grow faster, while CV growth should be stable. There is also a gradual shift towards more new-vehicle financing, which could improve loan book quality over time.

Also Read | Shriram–MUFG deal: Growth windfall or governance red flag?

While non-vehicle finance segments, such as gold loans and MSME lending, are expected to reduce dependence on vehicle financing, macro-uncertainties may cap growth in these segments. Margins are expected to stay broadly stable, with NIM guidance around 8.5–9%. Nuvama expects NII to grow by 21% to Rs31,582 crore in FY27.

Asset quality remains broadly stable for now, with NPAs at around 4.6% and credit costs at 1.7% for FY26. But there has been a slight uptick in delinquencies in segments like MSME and passenger vehicles, driven by higher input costs and supply-side disruptions. The sequential increase in gross stage 2/3 assets was a negative surprise, said HDFC Securities. This classification represents loans with increased risk. The management highlighted that any notable stress whether from higher fuel prices, weaker freight demand, or a below normal monsoon is likely to show up with a lag, possibly in the second half of FY27. This makes asset quality a key variable to track, especially given the company’s exposure to cyclical segments such as CVs

Also Read | Shriram keeps the wheel as MUFG joins the ride

Meanwhile, MUFG’s capital infusion is expected to improve capital adequacy to about 34%, up from 20.4%. The investment offers support for growth and should help lower borrowing costs eventually. Also, access to global funding and potential strategic support could help Shriram scale non-vehicle finance segments and improve its liability profile, although the benefits will play out gradually.

The Shriram stock has gained 45% in the past year, suggesting investors are already factoring in a good share of the optimism. The stock currently trades at 2.1x price-to-book-value for FY27 estimates, as per Nuvama.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Shubham Dilawari

Shubham Dilawari is an equity research professional and financial journalist currently associated wiRead more

th Mint, where he covers markets, companies, and sector trends. He has over two years of combined experience in equity research and financial journalism, which helps him bring practical, real-world insights into his writing.<br><br>He focuses on understanding how businesses work, tracking management commentary, and identifying long-term growth drivers across sectors. His background in stock research and financial analysis allows him to break down earnings, business strategies, and market trends in a clear and easy-to-understand manner.<br><br>Shubham has cleared CFA Level I and holds the NISM Research Analyst certification, reflecting his strong foundation in financial concepts and research practices.<br><br>He believes in keeping financial journalism simple, clear, and useful for readers. His aim is to explain complex financial topics in a way that helps investors and readers make better-informed decisions. He focuses on accuracy, clarity, and relevance in his work.<br><br>Based in India, he closely follows market developments and stays actively engaged with the investing ecosystem.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketWhy Shriram Finance’s FY27 growth ambitions face headwinds

Why Shriram Finance’s FY27 growth ambitions face headwinds

Shubham Dilawari
3 min read27 Apr 2026, 06:00 AM IST
The management aims to clock 17-18% AUM growth in FY27.
The management aims to clock 17-18% AUM growth in FY27.(istockphoto)
Summary

Asset quality a key variable to track, especially given Shriram Finance’s exposure to cyclical segments such as CVs

Gift this article

Shriram Finance’s March quarter (Q4FY26) results are steady, but it is treading with caution amid macro-economic concerns, such as elevated crude prices and expectations of a dull monsoon this year, which could hurt rural demand.

Shriram Finance’s March quarter (Q4FY26) results are steady, but it is treading with caution amid macro-economic concerns, such as elevated crude prices and expectations of a dull monsoon this year, which could hurt rural demand.

Shriram reported in-line net interest income (NII), but operating expenses came in lower than expected, leading pre-provisioning operating profit (PPoP) to beat consensus by 5%, said a report by Nuvama Research.

Shriram reported in-line net interest income (NII), but operating expenses came in lower than expected, leading pre-provisioning operating profit (PPoP) to beat consensus by 5%, said a report by Nuvama Research.

NII increased by 21% year-on-year to 6,751 crore. Assets under management (AUM) rose by 15% year-on-year to 3 trillion, aided by an uptick in commercial vehicles (CVs), passenger vehicles (PVs), farm equipment and gold.

Also Read | Shriram Finance expects cost of funds to fall 1% post MUFG capital infusion

Shriram still has a heavy dependence on CVs, which contributed 46.9% of its total AUM versus 45% last year, and grew by 19.5%. PVs were the second-largest contributors, accounting for 21.3% of total AUM and rising by 19%. On the other hand, construction equipment was a pain point, falling 25%, due to slow state-level/local spending on infrastructure projects.

Disbursement grew 14.9% in Q4. Shriram managed to capture demand across both new and used vehicles. As costs of funds fell, its net interest margin (NIM) improved slightly sequentially to 8.61% in Q4FY26 from 8.58% in Q3.

Borrowing costs have started to decline and could drop further over time, especially after the MUFG investment, which has led to various credit rating upgrades. However, it may pass on some benefit to customers, so margin improvement could be limited.

The management aims to clock 17-18% AUM growth in FY27. But uncertainty on retail fuel price hikes poses a risk for vehicle sales growth ahead. Shriram’s plan is to rely more on market share gains and customer retention rather than on industry growth alone. PVs are expected to grow faster, while CV growth should be stable. There is also a gradual shift towards more new-vehicle financing, which could improve loan book quality over time.

Also Read | Shriram–MUFG deal: Growth windfall or governance red flag?

While non-vehicle finance segments, such as gold loans and MSME lending, are expected to reduce dependence on vehicle financing, macro-uncertainties may cap growth in these segments. Margins are expected to stay broadly stable, with NIM guidance around 8.5–9%. Nuvama expects NII to grow by 21% to Rs31,582 crore in FY27.

Asset quality remains broadly stable for now, with NPAs at around 4.6% and credit costs at 1.7% for FY26. But there has been a slight uptick in delinquencies in segments like MSME and passenger vehicles, driven by higher input costs and supply-side disruptions. The sequential increase in gross stage 2/3 assets was a negative surprise, said HDFC Securities. This classification represents loans with increased risk. The management highlighted that any notable stress whether from higher fuel prices, weaker freight demand, or a below normal monsoon is likely to show up with a lag, possibly in the second half of FY27. This makes asset quality a key variable to track, especially given the company’s exposure to cyclical segments such as CVs

Also Read | Shriram keeps the wheel as MUFG joins the ride

Meanwhile, MUFG’s capital infusion is expected to improve capital adequacy to about 34%, up from 20.4%. The investment offers support for growth and should help lower borrowing costs eventually. Also, access to global funding and potential strategic support could help Shriram scale non-vehicle finance segments and improve its liability profile, although the benefits will play out gradually.

The Shriram stock has gained 45% in the past year, suggesting investors are already factoring in a good share of the optimism. The stock currently trades at 2.1x price-to-book-value for FY27 estimates, as per Nuvama.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Shubham Dilawari

Shubham Dilawari is an equity research professional and financial journalist currently associated wiRead more

th Mint, where he covers markets, companies, and sector trends. He has over two years of combined experience in equity research and financial journalism, which helps him bring practical, real-world insights into his writing.<br><br>He focuses on understanding how businesses work, tracking management commentary, and identifying long-term growth drivers across sectors. His background in stock research and financial analysis allows him to break down earnings, business strategies, and market trends in a clear and easy-to-understand manner.<br><br>Shubham has cleared CFA Level I and holds the NISM Research Analyst certification, reflecting his strong foundation in financial concepts and research practices.<br><br>He believes in keeping financial journalism simple, clear, and useful for readers. His aim is to explain complex financial topics in a way that helps investors and readers make better-informed decisions. He focuses on accuracy, clarity, and relevance in his work.<br><br>Based in India, he closely follows market developments and stays actively engaged with the investing ecosystem.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketWhy Shriram Finance’s FY27 growth ambitions face headwinds
Read Next Story