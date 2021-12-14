The Shriram Group has finally announced the much-awaited restructuring of its financial services business. On Monday evening, the company said Shriram City Union Finance (SCUF) and Shriram Capital (SCL) would be merged into Shriram Transport Finance Company (SHTF) to form the proposed entity Shriram Finance. On the other hand, its non-lending subsidiaries, which include its general insurance and life insurance businesses, would be placed outside the merged entity.

This is a share swap deal, in which shareholders of SCUF will receive 1.55 shares of SHTF for each SCUF share. Shareholders of SCL will receive 1 share of SHTF for each share held by SCL in SHTF. Simply put, shareholders in SCL will get shares of the underlying entities in proportion to their holdings, analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services said. At the time of the announcement, the swap ratios offered a 13% premium for SCUF shares, added the Emkay report.

According to the company’s management, the overall merger-related cost should be around ₹400 crore, which will be realized over the next two years. This cost includes around ₹190-200 crore of stamp-duty charges, ₹60-70 crore of HR integration cost and ₹70 crore of marketing cost. It should be noted that this cost will be paid upfront. Adjusted for merger cost, the company’s management has guided for around 14% of incremental benefit at the profit after tax level for two years post the merger.

While the company’s management seems to be brimming with optimism, that is not the case with investors. Reacting to this announcement, shares of Shriram Transport and Shriram City Union Finance fell more than 6% each intraday on the NSE on Tuesday. With that, the former was the biggest loser among securities traded in the F&O segment.

What is bothering investors?

“While the re-jig was inevitable, we believe the proposed merger is unlikely to generate meaningful revenue or opex benefits, and the super-app strategy entails significant execution risk," analysts at HDFC Securities Ltd said in a report. Despite the high likelihood of regulatory clearance, our forecasts for FY22-FY23 remain unchanged, added the domestic brokerage house.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities don’t find direct near-term synergies due to the diverse lines of businesses of these entities. In a report dated 14 December Kotak analysts said, “the focus on productivity post business transformation will provide upside over time."

Apart from synergy benefits, another downside risk for this proposed merger comes from the possible stake sale by Piramal Enterprise Ltd and TPG, which own 8.47% and 2.6%, respectively, in the merged entity.

