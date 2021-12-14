Shriram Group’s proposed merger has not gone down well with the Street

According to the company’s management, the overall merger-related cost should be around ₹400 crore, which will be realized over the next two years. This cost includes around ₹190-200 crore of stamp-duty charges, ₹60-70 crore of HR integration cost and ₹70 crore of marketing cost. It should be noted that this cost will be paid upfront. Adjusted for merger cost, the company’s management has guided for around 14% of incremental benefit at the profit after tax level for two years post the merger.

