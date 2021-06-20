Shriram Transport Fin’s fundraising helps, but Street seeks more

To be sure, the capital infusion by parent Shriram Capital Ltd of ₹2,000 crore was at ₹1,430 a piece, a discount of 4% to the prevailing market price. Analysts believe that the fund infusion will have a nominal impact on the company’s growth and profitability. As such, Shriram Transport has a capital adequacy ratio of 22.5% as of March, which is far higher than the regulatory minimum. The capital infusion by the promoter may beef up the ratio by 25 basis points, said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.