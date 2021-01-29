Shriram Transport Finance gets its game right on asset quality, growth in Q3

Another metric that has impressed investors is the growth in disbursements. Shriram Transport Finance reported 11% increase in disbursements led mainly by loans towards used commercial vehicle purchases. Indeed, the recovery in the economy has benefited the lender immensely in the third quarter. Disbursements are not only back to pre-covid levels, but some categories showed faster growth as well. Used commercial vehicle loans drove the growth by expanding 13% year-on-year. Recall that total disbursements were just 65% of pre-covid levels in the September quarter. On an asset under management basis, the growth was a modest 6% but an improvement nevertheless from previous quarters. Analysts at JM Financial expect AUM to grow by 11% over FY21-23 period on a compounded annual growth rate basis.