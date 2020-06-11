Vehicle financier Shriram Transport Finance Ltd is perhaps preparing for the worst in the aftermath of covid-19 pandemic.

The company set aside a massive amount of provision towards risks which led to 70% drop in net profit for the March quarter.

Considering that the non-bank lender’s collections were down 52% in May from 84% in March, the impact of social distancing was visible.

Even so, the fact that the lender provided for future risks seems to have assuaged investors. The stock gained roughly 2% in early trade.

Surely, trucks have been plying on Indian roads as movement of essentials was allowed even during the strictest first few days of the lockdown. However, the non-bank lender’s tepid loan disbursements show that commercial vehicles haven’t done great.

Much of the curbs have been lifted now and barring few major cities, business activity has restarted. Therefore, the lender could look forward to an uptick in disbursements in the coming quarters. Another factor helping Shriram Transport Finance would be the rural economy.

Agriculture is expected to be the only silver lining in FY21 for growth and the lender is betting on the kharif season for an uptick. Indeed, even in the March quarter, rural asset under management (AUM) grew by 15% while urban shrank by 1%. Overall AUM growth was 5% year-on-year. In a post earnings call today, the management said that agriculture will contribute a great deal this year.

“Post September once the infra activities start, I think even the urban market will look up," said Umesh Rewankar, managing director and chief executive officer.

That said, there are factors that should worry investors.

A key reason is that Shriram Transport Finance’s liquidity buffer will last until September, according to management. While the compression in net interest margin for the March quarter was mainly due to a hit on forex borrowing, pressure from increasing interest costs is also palpable. The 14% jump in finance costs clearly shows the struggle to borrow cheap from the market. Moreover, the lender has availed of moratorium from banks as well.

Another key worry is delinquencies and collections. The outlook on these are muddled owing to the moratorium.

The company has extended moratorium to all borrowers by default. The lender expects this proportion to go up but is factoring in a higher credit cost. In other words, delinquencies may rise. “Improvement in collection ratios is most important, especially given that this also affects the liquidity/ access to funds for NBFCs," noted analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd.

The company’s valuations reflect these concerns, analysts say. The share price is down 34% from its peak in February, showing the pandemic related worries. From here on, investor would focus on how swiftly is the company able to boost its collection numbers.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via