Shyam Metalics' value-added expansion to help deliver on its long-term goals

Capex cycle

To aid growth, Shyam Metalics has an ongoing capex of around ₹16,100 crore, wherein most projects are expected to be commissioned by FY29. Out of this, capex of ₹8,630 crore has already been incurred as on FY26-end. In the Q4FY26 earnings call, Shyam Metalics announced ₹2,700 crore in new capex for increasing VAP mix in carbon steel and expansion of downstream facilities in stainless steel.