Shyam Metalics' value-added expansion to help deliver on its long-term goals

The Shyam Metalics & Energy stock is in focus after the company’s investor and analyst day last week highlighted the growth roadmap for FY31 and expansion plans.
The company is targeting a revenue CAGR of about 18% over FY26-FY31 to ₹42,500 crore and an Ebitda CAGR of 22% to ₹6,200 crore, while keeping its balance sheet in good health.
“Future capital allocation will remain focused on downstream and value-added products, including stainless steel, CRM/coated products, aluminum downstream products, specialty steel and railway wagons,” said a JM Financial Institutional Securities report on 17 June. The contribution of value-added products is expected to rise over the next few years.
Capex cycle
To aid growth, Shyam Metalics has an ongoing capex of around ₹16,100 crore, wherein most projects are expected to be commissioned by FY29. Out of this, capex of ₹8,630 crore has already been incurred as on FY26-end. In the Q4FY26 earnings call, Shyam Metalics announced ₹2,700 crore in new capex for increasing VAP mix in carbon steel and expansion of downstream facilities in stainless steel.