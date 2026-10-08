Shyam Metalics Q2 volumes shine; capex, value addition central to medium-term growth

Shyam Metalics and Energy’s shares gained over 5% after reporting that its September quarter (Q2FY27) consolidated sales volume rose 26% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 1.5 million tonnes. September was a strong month, with volumes rising 32% y-o-y and revenue growing almost 40% to over ₹2,000 crore.
The integrated metal producer also announced a memorandum of understanding with the Maharashtra government on Monday to set up a 9 million tonne per annum (mtpa) integrated steel plant in Chandrapur, entailing an investment of ₹50,000 crore.