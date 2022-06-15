The demand outlook of Siemens is on firm footing2 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 01:32 AM IST
Tendering remains robust in both government and private segments, with a strong uptick in digitalisation
Tendering remains robust in both government and private segments, with a strong uptick in digitalisation
When companies face severe cost pressures, they tend to postpone their capital expenditure (capex) decisions, which does not bode well for the capital goods sector. The capital goods company is confident of the demand momentum being sustained for 6-12 months.