The demand outlook of Siemens is on firm footing

Demand growth has been robust across verticals and the company does not perceive any risk of slowdown, the Siemens’s management said at its H1FY11 analysts meeting on 10 June. The firm follows the October to September financial year. The optimism stems from strong order inflows. For 1HFY22, new orders at ₹10,640 crore, rose 63% year-on-year. The order backlog of ₹17,170 crore was the highest ever. This was aided by short- and medium-cycle orders, as well as large orders from the Pune Metro and Vande Bharat train services.

